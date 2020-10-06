Hey friends, it’s PJ here! I absolutely love this fine city, and even though there are still COVID-19 restrictions in place, I’ve put together a list of my favourite places to visit in and around Melbourne.

Make sure you stick to your 5km zone and follow the latest COVID-19 updates on restrictions before heading out. And, if these places are out of your zone – then just pop them on your dream list for when restrictions ease soon!

I love heading down to Torquay. It’s not too long of a drive, and you cannot beat feeling the sand between my toes and the sea breeze on my face! Plus I get to watch my friends surf and there’s so many great food options nearby.

Closer to home, I love heading out for a run on the Elwood to St Kilda track – you great view of the city and the breeze from the bay! And to top it off, there are so many places to choose from for a coffee!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janice Lamb (@janicesmlamb) on Nov 18, 2016 at 6:31pm PST

If you have a little bit more time, head out to the 1000 steps at the base of the Dandenongs – it’s pretty close to the city in the scheme of things, but the beautiful bush will refresh you and and those steps give you a good work out at the same time.

Meeting friends for a coffee at Entrecôte and walk around the Tan is such an iconic Melbourne activity! There are such beautiful sights and the flowers are particularly beautiful around spring.

Advertisement

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rhiannon 💫 (@rhiannonsarahf) on Apr 28, 2020 at 2:46pm PDT

If you feel like getting a bit more active, I definitely recommend climbing Mt Bogong near Bright. Mt Bogong is Victoria’s tallest mountain so you might have to do some training before hand, but the views are totally worth it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Australia (@australia) on Jun 12, 2020 at 4:00am PDT

Closer to home, tucking into the delicious bratwurst at Prahran Market is so worth it. I could be biased, but they are the best I have ever had, and are dangerously close to where I live…

So – start planning and get ready to go out and enjoy your city, Melbourne!

Get into Kathmandu for all your summer migration needs, and be ready for your road to adventure. They’ve got all the gear you need to live your best summer life.

Advertisement