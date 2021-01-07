Victorian health authorities have updated their list of exposed COVID-19 locations, confirming the times that a man who tested positive to the virus visited stores in Chadstone Shopping Centre.

The positive case visited 11 stores in the shopping centre, having also attended the MCG for the Boxing Day Test.

The DHHS confirmed overnight which shops the man visited on December 26 and when. He is believed to have contracted the virus at one of the Chadstone stores.

Any person who visited these Chadstone stores at the listed times on Boxing Day are being advised to get tested as soon as possible and quarantine until receiving a negative result:

Culture Kings from 11:30am to 12:20pm

Dumplings Plus/Food Court from 7:55am to 9am and 10:45am to 11:25am

Footlocker from 9:35am to 11:05am and 11:55am to 12:45pm

H&M from 7am to 7:55am

Jay Jays from 6:40am to 7:25am

JD Sport from 9:35am to 11:05am and 11:55am to 12:05pm

Male toilets above Zara on mezzanine level

Myer (Ground Level and Lower Ground Level) from 9:15am to 10am and 12:15pm to 1pm

Superdry from 9:35am to 11:05am and 11:55am to 12:45pm

Uniqlo from 7am to 7:55am

Zara Men from 8:40am to 9:30am

Meanwhile, health authorities have added another Woolworths supermarket to its list of exposed locations.

Shoppers at Woolworths Southland are being advised to monitor for symptoms of the coronavirus if they visited the Cheltenham store between 6pm and 6:30pm on December 31.

You can see a full list of the exposed locations and accompanying health advice at the DHHS website here.