A carload of men who were making their way from Melbourne to Regional Victoria was fined on the weekend after their excuse was found to be invalid.

In the past 24 hours, Victoria Police have issued 175 fines to people breaching the COVID-19 restrictions, including 23 who failed to wear a face covering.

The car-load of men were stopped at a checkpoint on their way from Melbourne to Geelong and when asked why they were travelling 74KM they said they were going to “purchase sportswear”.

Six people were also fined for drinking together in an apartment in the CBD.

On Monday, it was revealed that police would be enforcing $5,000 fines for anyone who is caught flouting the outdoor or indoor restrictions regarding gatherings.