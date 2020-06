A car has veered off a cliff and into the ocean on the Great Ocean Road near Lorne on Wednesday afternoon.

Police and emergency services are now responding to the crash which occurred around 1.20pm.

SES crews are assisting police with a high angle rescue and police say it is unknown how many occupants were in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has dashcam footage should contact Cime Stoppers.