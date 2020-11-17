Victoria will move to impose additional measures on South Australia and discourage them from travelling to the state as a Coronavirus cluster continues to grow in Adelaide.

South Aussies have been asked to cancel all non-essential travel to Victoria and truck drivers travelling through Victoria will now be tested for COVID.

More testing sites will be added across major routes through the state.

A survey released overnight by Ray Morgan has found that 54 per cent of almost 1200 Victorians thought Daniel Andrews should close the border to South Australia as it battled a concerning COVID outbreak.

South Australia recorded 5 new cases of COVID on Tuesday, taking the cluster count to 20.