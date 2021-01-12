Victorians working in offices in the CBD are set to find out whether or not they will allowed back at their desks within the coming days.

The Victorian Government is facing increasing pressure to get staff back at their desks sooner following consecutive days with no new cases of community transmission in the state.

Under current restrictions, commercial offices are allowed to have 25 per cent of their workers back in their buildings.

That number was set to rise to 50 per cent at the beginning of this week, with public sector offices due to welcome back 25 per cent of their workers on the same day.

However, the move was delayed following the emergence of the Black Rock cluster.

The state’s Minister for Jobs Martin Pakula said that an announcement on when we can get back to the office will be made within the coming days.

“A decision will be made in a timely way and I would hope that’s within the next 24 to 48 hours,” Mr Pakula said on Monday.

