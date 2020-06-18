A H&M Northland retail worker is amongst Victoria’s new Coronavirus cases.

The worker attended the Black Lives Matter protest in Melbourne’s CBD and the store has now closed to ensure it can be closed.

Health Minister Jenny Mikakos confirmed to reporters that the employee had worked two shifts while infectious.

The store is expected to re-open tomorrow.

The worker was not infectious when they attended the rally.

They did attend the protest with a number of friends and those individuals will also be tested as part of the contact tracing that occurs.”

Victoria has recorded 18 new coronavirus cases, bringing the state’s total to 1780.

