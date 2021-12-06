A truck delivering $30,000 worth of Gnocchi to the ‘Gnocchi Gnocchi Brothers’ restaurant in Brisbane’s Southbank was stolen on Sunday night.

The potato-pasta thieves managed to steal the delivery truck as the driver had temporarily stepped out carrying a box into the cold room.

Owners Ben Cleary-Corradini & Theo Roduner told daily mail that they are ‘calling on the community for help as fears grow the product could make its way to the black market’.

They are offering anyone with ‘trustworthy and correct information that leads them to the gnocchi-thieves, Italiano Spritz and bottomless bowls of delicious Gnocchi as a reward.

Please get in touch with the business or crime stoppers if you have any information that could help the owners relocate the stolen Gnocchi.