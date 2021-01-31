Residents will only be allowed to leave their homes for four essential reasons – work or study, exercise, to shop for essentials and for healthcare and masks will now be mandatory.

The new case came from a male security guard, aged in his 20s, who works at a quarantine hotel, on the same floor as a person who was in quarantine with the UK variant of the virus.

Contact tracing is underway and a list of venues have been put on alert.

The man’s household contacts have been put in quarantine and have, so far, tested negative.

“However, we can expect that they will become positive in coming days,” McGowan said.

“Based on the information we have, it appears possible that this new positive case has the highly transmissible new UK variant.”

The state has not had a case of community transmission for nearly 10 months.