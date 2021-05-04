Victoria’s hotel quarantine system is again under a cloud after multiple compliance breaches were reportedly committed following its resumption in April.

One of the breaches involved a general manager working for the state’s COVID-19 quarantine infection prevention and control body.

He had to be counselled for initially refusing to undergo a mandatory test and breaching infection controls after visiting one of the hotels, according to a report published by The Australian on Wednesday.

COVID-19 Quarantine Victoria told The Australian it expected “the highest standards of our staff, especially those in leadership”.

Other incidents include contractors and bureaucrats being allowed to enter or trying to enter hotel sites in Melbourne despite not be being vaccinated, as is required.

While nearly all were told to leave once their vaccination status was known, in some cases it was not checked when they entered.

The incidents reportedly occurred in four hotels across Melbourne.

AAP