A number of Melbourne suburbs have been told to boil their water before drinking it.

Due to potential water quality issues caused by last nights storm.

Residents should also bring water to the boil before washing and preparing food, washing, preparing baby formula and making ice.

This is in place until further notice.

The suburbs are as follows.

ATTWOOD

BAYSWATER

BAYSWATER NORTH

BLACKBURN

BLACKBURN NORTH

BLACKBURN SOUTH

BORONIA

BOX HILL NORTH

BROADMEADOWS

BULLEEN

BUNDOORA

BURWOOD

BURWOOD EAST

CAMPBELLFIELD

CHIRNSIDE PARK

COBURG NORTH

COLDSTREAM

COOLAROO

CRAIGIEBURN

CROYDON

CROYDON HILLS

CROYDON NORTH

CROYDON SOUTH

DALLAS

DONCASTER

DONCASTER EAST

DONVALE

DOREEN

ELTHAM

EPPING

FAWKNER

FOREST HILL

GLEN WAVERLEY

GREENSBOROUGH

GREENVALE

HEATHMONT

KALORAMA

KANGAROO GROUND

KILSYTH

KILSYTH SOUTH

KINGSBURY

LALOR

LILYDALE

LOWER PLENTY

MEADOW HEIGHTS

MELBOURNE AIRPORT

MERNDA

MILL PARK

MITCHAM

MONBULK

MONT ALBERT NORTH

MONTMORENCY

MONTROSE

MOOROOLBARK

MOUNT DANDENONG

MOUNT EVELYN

MOUNT WAVERLEY

NORTH WARRANDYTE

NUNAWADING

OLINDA

PARK ORCHARDS

PLENTY

RESEARCH

RESERVOIR

RINGWOOD

RINGWOOD EAST

RINGWOOD NORTH

ROXBURGH PARK

SILVAN

SOMERTON

SOUTH MORANG

TEMPLESTOWE

TEMPLESTOWE LOWER

THE BASIN

THOMASTOWN

VERMONT

VERMONT SOUTH

VIEWBANK

WANTIRNA

WARRANDYTE

WARRANDYTE SOUTH

WARRANWOOD

WESTMEADOWS

WOLLERT

WONGA PARK

YALLAMBIE

YARRAMBAT