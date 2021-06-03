We’re not sure what this says about the situation in Victoria at the moment, apart from just how desperate people can get to grab some HJ’s.

A man was spotted in Melbourne’s western suburbs making his way through a Hungry Jack’s drive-through…in a forklift.

We’re not sure what his motivation was, but for safety reasons we know that most fast food restaurants will not permit you to enter the drive-through if you enter on foot.

So perhaps this was his way of circumventing that rule without actually needing to drive a car.

In a video shared to TikTok, we see the man in a gas-powered forklift waiting patiently between other *actual* cars for his Whopper meal.

According to the text overlaid on the TikTok “You only see this s**t in Australia” and quite frankly, we have to agree on that one.