Billie Eilish has touched down in Australia!

The ‘BIRDS OF A FEATHER’ singer was sighted walking through Melbourne International Airport on Monday morning, ahead of her upcoming ‘Hit Me Hard And Soft’ tour dates.

Eilish went incognito as she walked past unaware travellers through the airport, sporting an oversized hoodie, jacket, cap, sunglasses and mask.

Billie has arrived in Melbourne, Australia today ahead of her Australian tour! 🦘 pic.twitter.com/2lYON7j5M4 — Billie Eilish Tours (@billieeilishtrs) February 17, 2025

The singer will kick off the Aussie leg of the tour in Brisbane, kicking off the first of four shows at the Brisbane Entertainment centre tonight.

@couriermail Music megastar Billie Eilish has arrived in Brisbane boasting a disguise, where she will play four concerts this week. See the latest on Billie Eilish at the link in bio. ♬ original sound – couriermail

Eilish will then perform four shows at Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena before finishing her Aussie tour dates in Melbourne with four shows at Rod Laver Arena.

We can’t wait to see you Billie!