A beloved golden retriever named ‘Peggy’ is believed to have been stolen from her Frankston South home earlier this week.

Victoria Police have said that Peggy disappeared between the hours of 10PM on February 16 and 6AM on February 17.

According to police, the dog had been secured at the premises at McComb Boulevard and could not have escaped on her own.

It is believed someone has entered the property and left with Peggy.

Peggy is two-and-a-half years old and has a thick blonde coat. She was wearing a brown leather collar at the time of her disappearance.

Anyone with information on Peggy is urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.