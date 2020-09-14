Victoria’s Chief Health Officer, Brett Sutton has urged residents of two Melbourne suburbs to get tested following a decline in tests returned over the weekend.

During his daily press conference, Daniel Andrews warned that the lower testing rates on the weekend could skew the daily averages needed to exit lockdown.

“We don’t want a situation where test numbers are not an accurate measure – not enough tests being done for us to have confidence that we have a clear picture of how much virus is out there,” he said.

“We don’t want any steps in this safe and steady roadmap to be deferred or to be compromised.

“It is important that each and every Victorian comes forward and gets tested.”

Brett Sutton then went onto say that residents in the Casey area of Melbourne should pay close attention for Coronavirus symptoms, especially Hallam and Narre Warren as 9 of today’s 35 cases came from the area.