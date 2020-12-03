Police are on the hunt for two scooter-riding thieves who stole an inflatable Christmas decoration from a Hoppers Crossing house last month.

The two men are believed to have attended the house on Parkside Walk on the morning of Thursday 26 November, riding a white scooter with the registration 1Z4FY.

The scooter is believed to have been stolen from a location in Hoppers Crossing the previous day.

The pair were caught on CCTV cameras on the front lawn of the property with an inflatable, Santa hat-wearing dog being dragged behind the scooter as the pair fled the scene.

Anybody who recognises either men or has any information about the incident is being urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a report at the Crime Stoppers website.