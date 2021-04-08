What is a Furphy? A Furphy is a story usually told in the pub with mates, where a seed of truth is embellished for comic or dramatic effect.

Feel good Aussie stories, that make you stop for a second and think, “that almost sounds too good to be true.”

What better place to start than the pub? Catch up with local talent in unearthing tales so tall there’s only one word for them… Unbelievable.

Check out Robert Dipper this Friday 9th April at the Notting Hill Hotel for only the best Furphys!

Can’t make it in person? Tune in from home with a Refreshing Ale in hand by visiting Furphy’s Facebook page!

Where: Notting Hill Hotel

When: Friday 9th April

Website: https://furphybeer.com.au/