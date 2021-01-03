This year’s Australian Open tournament has once again been cast into doubt as a legal challenge over players’ quarantine hotel looms for event organisers.

The Age reports that the owners of apartments in Collins Street’s The Westin Melbourne building are threatening legal action over organisers’ plans to use their building to house hundreds of players competing at this year’s grand slam.

Owners, including some who live permanently in the building, are arguing that the plans to house international players in the hotel pose a threat to the health of both them and the wider community.

The apartment owners are arguing that the hotel’s management failed to properly consult them about the plans.

Players are expected to begin arriving from January 15th, however, the potential legal fight could see plans forced to shift once again, the Open has already been rescheduled to begin on February 8th.

Those competing at the tournament will be required to complete a mandatory 14-day quarantine at the Westin hotel, with players to undergo five tests over their quarantine stay. They will be permitted to undertake supervised practice at Melbourne Park during their quarantine.

However, the apartment owners’ are pushing for those behind the tournament to find an alternate venue for the quarantine, warning that a financial settlement will not suffice.

