The Australian Defence Force will send 300 soldiers to petrol COVID-19 hotel quarantine sites and assist in hotspot suburbs.

It comes as the concerns over the spike in cases in Victoria continues.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews requested the assistance today and was awaiting final consultation.

“Victoria has requested the assistance of other states as we continue to ramp up testing and community awareness in key coronavirus hot spots,” a spokesman said.

“This support will mean we can get even more tests done and results back quickly – and a stronger effort to remind Victorians if you are sick, stay home and get tested.

“We thank our neighbouring states for agreeing to provide this support – which will ensure we keep Victorians safe.”

The state has seen double digit increases in cases for eight days, with eight of todays 19 cases coming from community transmission.

Advertisement