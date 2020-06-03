An Australian journalist has been assaulted by a man armed with a screwdriver on television during a live cross in central London.

Nine News’s Europe correspondent Sophie Walsh was covering a Black Lives Matter protest in Hyde Park on Wednesday morning local time when she was attacked.

Walsh was speaking during a live cross for Adelaide’s 6pm news bulletin, but was not in front of the camera, when the incident happened as footage of the day’s earlier protests in Paris was being screened.

In the footage Walsh can be heard to scream before camera operator Jason Conduit armed himself with a light stand and chased the man into the park.

“S***, sorry, sorry,” a shaken Walsh is heard saying to the presenter as she watches the men run away.

“Yeah a man just came up and grabbed me, but he’s OK, he’s not armed. A man just came up and grabbed me though.”

The man was chased down and detained by Conduit and passers-by until police arrived and arrested him.

Meanwhile, Ben Avery, another Channel Nine foreign correspondent, was cornered by protesters during a protest in London this morning.

Avery was crossing to Nine’s Today Show from London, when he was pushed and chased from the protest, eventually finding

With AAP

 

