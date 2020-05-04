An Australian man who trains camels has been rescued at Mount Buller on Sunday after one his camels fell off a ridge, pulling the others with it.

Perth man, John Arthur Elliott, who has been travelling the country with the camels since 2018, sent an emergency beacon to alert authorities on Sunday afternoon.

Police initially sent a helicopter to rescue him before realising that would not quite do the job.

Local SES district commander Paul Horton told The Age: ‘One of the beasts took a tumble and dragged some of the others over the edge of an embankment. Police arrived and realised there wasn’t enough room in the helicopter to rescue everyone.

“One camel was stuck for a period of time, we alerted at 3pm and left the scene after 7pm.’’

There were no serious injuries to the animals or any humans.