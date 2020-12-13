Dozens of people in Melbourne’s reopened hotel quarantine system are currently experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, according to the state’s health authorities.

The news comes on a weekend that Victoria recorded its first new cases of the virus following 43 so-called ‘doughnut days’.

The latest case, confirmed on Sunday afternoon is in a boy less than five-years-old, his parents earlier also tested positive to the disease.

The confirmation of the case brings the state’s total number of active cases to 6, all of whom are currently in hotel quarantine.

That number could rise in the coming days, however, with 24 others also experiencing coronavirus symptoms.

Currently, there are just over 1,000 people in the state’s hotel quarantine system.

It is expected that the limit on how many returned travellers Victoria can receive each month will be raised in January.

There is currently a cap of 1,120 returned overseas passengers allowed into Melbourne to quarantine each week.