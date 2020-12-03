Organisers behind a planned “freedom rally” have been warned to expect a firm response from Victoria Police when they take to the city’s streets once more this weekend.

Melbourne’s strict lockdown ended early November, with most restrictions on Victorians’ movements eased.

However, protesters are planning a rally for this Saturday to try and agitate for the lifting of the state of emergency while arguing that Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews be prosecuted. It is unclear under which laws protesters are arguing Mr Andrews should be prosecuted.

The protest is planned to take place on the day before the Premier is expected announce further easing of coronavirus restrictions across the state.

Changes are expected to include an increase to the amount of people permitted in a household ahead of the holiday season.

A police spokesperson told the Herald Sun that police would have a highly-visible presence around the planned protests this weekends. Previous anti-lockdown rallies have seen hundreds of arrests along with outbreaks of violence.

The protest is planned to take place in Fawkner Park at 2pm on Saturday.

Advertisement

Advertisement