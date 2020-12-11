We’re not even trying to explain anything that happens in 2020 any more, especially because we don’t even know where to start with this whole monolith thing

We’ve watched on as far-flung places around the world saw stainless steel monoliths pop up in what seemed to be remote and exotic places.

The first to come to people’s attention cropped up in the middle of the Utah desert, when that disappeared, another materialised in Romania.

And now, perhaps the most exotic, exciting place of all, a monolith has been spotted near the train line in Adelaide’s southern suburbs.

And the internet responded exactly as you would expect, with surprise and a big dollop of sarcasm.

Utah>Romania>Noarlunga. Makes sense. — G N Delaine (@GABELORD) December 11, 2020

THE MONOLITH IS AT NOARLUNGA???? — fern (@CHERRYKN0W) December 11, 2020