Another popular store will leave Box Hill Central in January, with Big W closing its doors.

However, it is the start of a new beginning for the shopping centre, with plans for a $683 million redevelopment being unveiled.

The 10-year plan will see a new town square and mixed-use precinct will be created, with new residential, commercial and retail developments.

On the closure of Big W, a Vicinity Centres spokesperson said ‘’We have plans to redevelop this prime retail space to ensure Box Hill Central continues to be a vibrant retail and dining destination and the proposal is currently being considered by the Whitehorse City Council.’’

“The future project includes working with new brands, and existing retailers who are looking to expand their current offer at Box Hill Central, new restaurants and cafes, a convenient new western entry for residents from surrounding streets and contemporary upgrades including flooring, lighting and facade treatments.”

The plans are currently under review.