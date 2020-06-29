A student from a primary school in Melbourne’s northwest has tested positive to Coronavirus and contact tracing is now underway.

Overnight on Monday, parents, carers and all staff were told by the principal of Parkwood Green Primary School in Hillside that the case was confirmed.

The school has now closed for three days.

“The school will be closed to all students, staff and members of the community,” Principal David Allibon said.

“Close contacts of the student will be notified by DHHS and supported to ensure they understand what actions to take.

“All students and staff are requested to remain at home while contact tracing occurs.”

The case comes after Victoria recorded its biggest surge of Coronavirus cases in 3 months on Monday, lodging 75 cases.

