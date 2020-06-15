Another Melbourne Primary School has been forced to closed after two students tested positive for Coronavirus.

It comes as the state records twelve new positive cases in the last 24 hours.

Two students at St Dominic’s School in Broadmeadows tested positive for the virus and the school has closed for three days.

In a later to families, acting principal Alison Bretag said the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) recommended all students who attended school on June 2 and 3 to get tested.

Close contacts will be notified by the DHHS.

“I want to assure you we are doing everything we can to contain and slow the spread of the virus and ensure the health and safety of our whole school community,” Ms Bretag said.

“Students currently learning onsite are advised to remain at home whilst contact tracing occurs.

“They must limit movements to home-based activities and not attend public places.”

The announcements comes just hours after all staff and students at Pakenham Springs Primary School were told to stay at home after two students were diagnosed with the virus, with no on-site learning to take place today.