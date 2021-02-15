Another Hotel Quarantine Hotel in Melbourne has been forced to be evacuated this morning.

The Holiday Inn on Flinders Lane will be emptied, with all travellers being moved to another hotel.

It’s due to water issues within the hotel.

A COVID-19 Victoria Quarantine spokesperson said “Residents at the Holiday Inn Melbourne on Flinders are being transferred to an alternate health hotel today (Tuesday), while repairs for water damage are completed.’

‘After a review of the available options, the Pullman Albert Park Hotel was assessed by ventilation experts and determined as the most suitable hotel within CQV’s current hotel stock to accommodate symptomatic and positive residents.’

‘Strict infection prevention and control (IPC) measures will be followed during the transfer to ensure the health and safety of residents, staff and the community.’

Holiday Inn Melbourne on Flinders staff will be transferred to the Pullman Albert Park along with the 31 residents, where they will continue to provide support to residents.”

