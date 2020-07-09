A positive Coronavorus case in a staff member at an aged care facility has meant the facility has gone into lockdown.

On Thursday afternoon, a letter was sent to residents and there families at Embracia Moonee Valley in Avondale Heights confirming the case.

The aged care facility has closed to visitors and its ‘ “emergency response plan” has been started.

Contact tracing and testing are now underway and the staff member is in isolation at home.

They last worked at the facility on Sunday.

“We thank the staff member for attending their GP as soon as they developed signs and symptoms as well as staying away from the workplace,” the letter from the managing director read.

“Once they returned a positive test, they informed us immediately enabling us to take prompt action.

“We have not had any other residents or staff show any other signs or symptoms of COVID-19”

Families have been told to contact their loved ones by phone.