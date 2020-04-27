A Melbourne woman was caught driving under the influence last night after she drove her car up and over the Kananook train station overpass, down three flights of stairs and then spectacularly crashed and became stuck.

The 21-year-old Malvern East woman needed SES assistance to be cut out of her vehicle which had been wedged between steel handrails on Sunday before 2am.

The driver was breath-tested and returned a reading of 0.158. She’s expected to be charged with drink driving and careless driving.