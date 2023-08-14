Wanna win $50,000 with the KIIS $50K note?

Of course, you do.

All you have to do is tell us what song the note belongs to and the money is yours!

Here are all the incorrect guesses so far:

Bomfunk MC’s – Freestyler

Cyndi Lauper – Girls Just Want To Have Fun

Dead Or Alive – You Spin Me Round (Like A Record)

Taylor Swift – I Knew You Were Trouble

Snoop Dogg – Drop It Like It’s Hot

NSync – Bye Bye Bye

Daft Punk – Robot Rock

Jet – Are You Gonna Be My Girl

John Farnham – Pressure Down

Run DMC – It’s Tricky

Survivor – Eye Of The Tiger

DJ Casper – Cha Cha Slide

Lizzo – Exactly How I Feel

Black Sabbath – Warpigs

Bomfunk MC’s – B Boys & Fly Girls

Franz Ferdinand – Take Me Out

Kim Wilde – Chequered Love

Sia – Unstoppable

Rihanna – Umbrella

Good Charlotte – Dancefloor Anthem

Roxette – The Look

Blink 182 – All The Small Things

Spiderbait – Black Betty

Mark Morrison – Return Of The Mack

Run DMC – It’s Like That

The Cars – Just What I Needed

Kygo/Tina Turner – What’s Love Got To Do With It

Toto – Hold The Line

Little Mix – Shout Out To My Ex

We’ll keep you updated here for any more guesses!

Take a listen below to hear the first clue!

Advertisement

Advertisement