A serious crash on the Monash Freeway has forced the closure of all out-bound lanes.

Emergency crews are now on the scene with police now directing traffic, but delays have been building.

The freeway is closed at Ferntree Gully Road, with the crash just after Springvale Road. Motorists have been advised to find an alternative route

All in-bound lanes remain open, however the Department of Transport is warning that motorists should expect the out-bound lanes to be closed for a while yet.

Motorists are being advised to allow more time for their commute this morning.