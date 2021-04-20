A road weather warning has been issued to all suburbs of Melbourne after significant rainfall has resulted in slippery driving conditions and reduced visibility.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued the alert earlier today, advising that the heavy rain could make driving dangerous on Tuesday.

The rain is set to ease into the evening which a 60% chance of showers however there is the possibility of local hail.

The State Emergency Service advises that drivers take this into account and should reduce their speed, maintain a greater distance between you and the vehicle in front and turn on your headlights.

