A road weather warning has been issued to all suburbs of Melbourne after significant rainfall has resulted in slippery driving conditions and reduced visibility.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued the alert earlier today, advising that the heavy rain could make driving dangerous on Tuesday.

The rain is set to ease into the evening which a 60% chance of showers however there is the possibility of local hail.

The State Emergency Service advises that drivers take this into account and should reduce their speed, maintain a greater distance between you and the vehicle in front and turn on your headlights.

The @BOM_Vic has issued a Road Weather Alert for Melbourne today with heavy rain forecast during the late morning and afternoon. If you're on the road during this time, reduce your speed and keep a greater distance between you and vehicle in front. Drive safely. #victraffic pic.twitter.com/CUolpzGbzu — VicTraffic (@VicTraffic) April 19, 2021