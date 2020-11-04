An Aldi supermarket shopper has shared a hilarious toy fail that she spotted at her local store.

Posting to a popular Facebook group, mum Leanne said she amused when she spotted an Elmo doll in her special buys aisles and saw that the eyes had been placed on the toy backwards.

It means Elmo’s eyes are actually in the back of his head.

“Well this is a fail … how did this go unnoticed by the workers?!” Leanne said on the Aldi Mums Facebook page.

Some shoppers found it hilarious saying ‘this has made my day’ while another pointed out that it could be ‘worth a lot in the future.’

