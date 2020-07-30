ALDI has confirmed staff members at 9 of its stores have tested positive to Coronavirus since the pandemic began.

The affected workers were working at the stores in Epping, Tarneit, West Footscray, Wyndham Vale, The Pines in Doncaster East, Brimbank and Prahran.

Only one of the cases was transmitted between employees.

An Aldi spokesperson said “We have been transparent with our communications for team members and our customers.’

“In the instances where an employee has tested positive, we have provided them with appropriate support, traced close contacts and provided paid isolation for all employees that require it.

“Our safety protocols also include the deep cleaning of stores where infections have been reported.”