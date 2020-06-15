South Australia has been chosen to become Australia’s only space mission control and will house Australia’s first space hub.

The Mission Control Centre will allow researchers and astronautical companies to control missions and communicate with the International Space Station from the CBD.

Local company Saber Astronautics will receive $6 million from the Federal Government and $2.5 million from the State Government to build the facility.

The centre will be constructed within The Australian Space Agency’s headquarters at Lot Fourteen, which is planned to open in 2021.