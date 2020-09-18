It’s been revealed that a significant portion of Melbourne’s new Coronavirus numbers may have been caused by five families who have broken lockdown rules.

DHHS COVID-19 testing commander said 34 cases have come from five households in Hallam, Clyde, Narre Warren South and Cranbourne North.

“We’ve also seen in this particular cluster visiting of houses beyond the 5km radius, so these five houses in this particular cluster have had, unfortunately, some members of those households visiting other households and it is that limited amount of contact, relatively infrequent contact between these five households that has now meant that we have 34 people in five houses experiencing or living with a very real threat of the coronavirus,” he said.

Daniel Andrews said that households visiting each other were a ‘real issue’ and he was ‘disappointed’ to see families ignoring the rules.

“The rules are in place for a reason and anyone who undermines this, undermines entire strategy and it means the rules will be on longer,” he said.

“If you break the rules, particularly if you are breaking the rules in your home or somebody else’s home, where there is no infection control, there is no formality, it is by its very nature, close contact for potentially prolonged periods, all you will do is spread this virus.”