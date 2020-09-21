A severe weather warning has been issued for Melbourne for Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Damaging winds are expected to average between 60 and 70km/h but could peak at around 90-100km/h.

The State Emergency Service advises that people should:

* Be aware that trees that have been damaged by heat or fire may be unstable and more likely to fall when it is windy or wet.

* Check that loose items such as outdoor settings, umbrellas and trampolines are safely secured and move vehicles under cover or away from trees.

* Stay indoors and away from windows.

* If outdoors, move to a safe place indoors. Stay away from trees, drains, gutters, creeks and waterways.

Advertisement

Advertisement

* If driving conditions are dangerous, safely pull over away from trees, drains, low-lying areas and floodwater. Avoid travel if possible.

* Stay safe by avoiding dangerous hazards, such as floodwater, mud, debris, damaged roads and fallen trees.

* Stay away from fallen powerlines always assume they are live.

* Stay informed monitor weather warnings, forecasts and river levels at the Bureau of Meteorology website, and warnings through VicEmergency.