It might be bright sunshine outside in Melbourne today but don’t be fooled, Melbourne, a severe weather warning has been issued by the Bureau of Meteorology.

Melbourne is set to see a top of 24C this afternoon but winds of 100KM/h have BOM concerned about a dangerous day across the state.

Forecasters expect that Melbourne will have its warmest night since March the evening, before winds take over and reach 90-100k/h across the city tomorrow.

So, stay safe, stay home and keep anything that can move with wind in a safe place!