Melbourne will cop the brunt of winds of 110km/h overnight on Saturday.

The winds are likely to average at around 45-60km/h for most of the city.

“Strong northerly winds are forecast as a slow-moving trough approaches from the west,” a BOM spokesman said.

“The trough will move over the southwest of the state this afternoon, reaching the central coasts tonight.

“The risk of damaging winds will become confined to the eastern ranges by late Saturday afternoon.”

Residents are advised to take the following precautions:

Park your car undercover and away from trees.

Check that loose items such as outdoor furniture, umbrellas and trampolines are safely secured before the severe weather arrives.

Stay inside if conditions outside appear dangerous.

Contact family members and neighbours to ensure they are aware of the situation, if safe to do so.

When preparing your property, ensure you take appropriate safety precautions and do so well before the severe weather arrives.

Advertisement