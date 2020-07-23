Victorians could be subject to more fines on the roads as the state moves to introduce a new type of traffic camera to catch out reckless drivers.

New camera technology will be introduced to catch drivers who ignore signals on railway level crossings.

The camera will be installed on a trial basis at an undisclosed level crossing somewhere in Melbourne.

Motorists who queue over railway tracks or attempt to skirt around the crossing’s boom gates will be captured by the new cameras.

Under Victorian laws, those caught ignoring the signals on level crossings can cop a $661 fine, however, motorists caught during by the new cameras during the trial period will not be issued fines.

However, the state’s transport department has signalled that it’s possible that the new technology will be used to issue expiation notices, if the trial is successful.

Transport Department figures reveal that there were 74 near misses at Victorian level crossings over the past year.

Advertisement