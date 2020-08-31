A Melbourne woman has breached stage 4 coronavirus restrictions because..

‘’There was no good coffee in her area.’’

In the past 24 hours, there were 195 fines issued to people breaching stage 4 restrictions, including 60 for a breach of curfew and 21 for failing to wear a face mask.

One woman was caught driving in the Bayside area, which is outside her 5KM radius and when asked why she was, she said “there was no good coffee in her area”.

On Monday, it was announced that Victoria had recorded 73 new cases of Coronavirus in the past 24 hours, its lowest since July 3.