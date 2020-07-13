A second police officer at a busy Melbourne station has tested positive to Coronavirus and it has led to more than 50 officers being placed into isolation.

The officer from Frankston Police station returned the positive result on Sunday and the station was closed on Monday.

It has now been re-opened.

A total of 57 police officers, including frontline officers, detectives PSOs and custody officers, have been tested and are in self-isolation as a precaution.

“Victoria Police will work closely with the Department of Health and Human Services in an effort to determine how the officer became infected,” a Victoria Police spokesperson said in a statement.

“Enquiries are being made to determine whether any members of the public had contact with the officer while they were contagious and may need to be tested.”