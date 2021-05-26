Victoria has recorded 12 new locally acquired cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

One of the cases was reported yesterday during a morning press conference by Acting Premier James Merlino.

The extra 11 cases takes the state’s current cluster to 26.

40,411 test results were received, which is a large climb from the previous day.

It comes as Victoria holds its breath for an announcement on a lockdown which could last up to seven days.

At time of publishing, there were at least 79 exposure sites listed – you can find them here.