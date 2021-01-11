A watch and act has been put in place for Calder Park, Plumpton, Hillside, Sydenham, Sydenham Park, Keilor North, Taylors Hill, Taylors Lakes, Keilor Lodge, Delahey and Diggers Rest.

There is currently a grassfire burning at Rowlandson Place in Taylors Lakes.

If you are in the area, you should pay attention and be prepared to leave home if the situation gets worse.

Melbourne is currently experiencing its hottest day in a year, with temperatures exceeding 38 degrees in some areas.

A cool change is expected at around 10PM.