Victoria has recorded 10 new locally acquired cases of coronavirus overnight.

Five of those cases were reported yesterday and are confirmed to be linked to cases of the Whittlesea cluster.

There were no cases acquired in hotel quarantine.

26,180 test results were received overnight.

It comes as more exposure sites were released overnight, including the Collingwood vs Port Adelaide match at the MCG on Sunday, 23 May.

Authorities will address reporters at 9.45am today. More to come.