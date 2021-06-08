All adults have been there. You’re at a party full of young and important people and you want to make sure you come off as someone who ‘wows’ the crowd – and it doesn’t always work.

On the 3PM Pick Up, Yumi Stynes confessed she had attempted to ‘cool’ at a party over the weekend that was filled with famous people.

She copped a roasting from Monty Dimond who could only imagine what lengths Yumi would’ve gone to make herself seem trendy.

But hey, at least she got to live out one of her wildest fantasies… she got to get behind the DJ decks!