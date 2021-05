We all know that kids go through stages of things they are interested in. There are dinosaurs, cars, ponies… and then there are the darker topics that sit on their minds.

On the 3PM Pick Up, Yumi Stynes opened up about an email she received from her six-year-old son’s teacher who had revealed to her that he had been displaying some concerning behaviour.

What were the incidents in relation to? He was starting to get worried that his family members were going to die!