Yumi Stynes is fired up after the weekend – and it’s for an unusual reason.

You may recall Kate Langbroek has a bone to pick with a local cafe after they didn’t have a lock on their toilet door that said if the bathroom was vacant or not.

It’s led Yumi to reassess toilet doors (yes, this is what’s on her mind) and she’s got an issue too that needs resolving.

As Kate would say, the pair of them are “thought-leaders!”