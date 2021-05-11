Mother’s Day presents are always a bit of a mixed bag. When you’ve got kids in charge of the present buying, things are bound to get a little interesting.
Monty revealed that her kids gave her a book of vouchers for things like “a seven-minute foot massage” or promising to not argue back for the whole day.
We doubt that any of the vouchers will ever be honoured, but it’s a nice thought!
But it was Yumi’s present from her 19-year-old daughter that left every mum thinking: “that’s actually a pretty good gift!”
Take a listen here: